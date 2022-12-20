V2.3.4: Crash on launch fix for Non-English PC users

Greetings!
We found a fix for a longstanding issue where the game didn't launch for non-English PC usernames without a workaround.
Patch Notes
- BUG FIX: Fixed crash on start for Windows usernames with non-English characters
