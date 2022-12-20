 Skip to content

Slay the Spire update for 20 December 2022

V2.3.4: Crash on launch fix for Non-English PC users

V2.3.4 · Build 10180494 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings!

We found a fix for a longstanding issue where the game didn't launch for non-English PC usernames without a workaround.

Patch Notes

  • BUG FIX: Fixed crash on start for Windows usernames with non-English characters

