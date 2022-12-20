UPDATE: Maps page header will now show for first time players as well
FIX: A track loop could be built causing a soft game lock scenario
FIX: Contract confirmation dialog did not open correctly & did not work
FIX: Right clicking allocated signal in build mode did not deallocate signal
FIX: Timeline in editor is always set to 00:00```
Rail Route update for 20 December 2022
Hotfix 1.9.12
