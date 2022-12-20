 Skip to content

Rail Route update for 20 December 2022

Hotfix 1.9.12

Share · View all patches · Build 10180378 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community 

UPDATE: Maps page header will now show for first time players as well

FIX: A track loop could be built causing a soft game lock scenario  
FIX: Contract confirmation dialog did not open correctly & did not work  
FIX: Right clicking allocated signal in build mode did not deallocate signal  
FIX: Timeline in editor is always set to 00:00```

