Blackout Rugby update for 20 December 2022

1.51.32

Share · View all patches · Build 10180321

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a starter bundle for new clubs that finish the tutorial.
  • Tutorial is now shortened and directs users to the campaigns at the end.
  • Fixed a bug with matches not starting.
  • Various minor bug fixes.

