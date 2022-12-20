- The AI automatically takes control of the train after a minute if the player does not respond to the signal
- Dispatcher AI improvements
- Fixed crash if more than 3 players were talking
- Scenery fixes
- Improved brake control in EU07 series from the keyboard
SimRail - The Railway Simulator Playtest update for 20 December 2022
Playtest update 19.12.2022
