SimRail - The Railway Simulator Playtest update for 20 December 2022

Playtest update 19.12.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10180295 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The AI automatically takes control of the train after a minute if the player does not respond to the signal
  • Dispatcher AI improvements
  • Fixed crash if more than 3 players were talking
  • Scenery fixes
  • Improved brake control in EU07 series from the keyboard

