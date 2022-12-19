 Skip to content

Web Host Simulator update for 19 December 2022

ALPHA 221215.2

Build 10180242

Added:

  • Turkish language

Fixed:

  • Category name was not displayed translated in product list of ShopIT.whs;
  • Cable could disappear and the port leds would remain green;
  • Slot selection UI would remain active when pausing the game;
  • Object focus effect would not reappear when switching operation modes;
  • Ghost shadow caused by white lighting;
  • Inventory items were not displayed;
  • If you save the game while installing an object, the object would be dropped on the ground when loading the save;
  • Was possible to unplug a cable by clicking on the connector.

Updated:

  • Improvement in the save system to avoid corruption of save files with many objects;
  • The port activity led will only be green and flashing after the cable is fully connected.

