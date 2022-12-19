ALPHA 221215.2

Added:
- Turkish language
Fixed:
- Category name was not displayed translated in product list of ShopIT.whs;
- Cable could disappear and the port leds would remain green;
- Slot selection UI would remain active when pausing the game;
- Object focus effect would not reappear when switching operation modes;
- Ghost shadow caused by white lighting;
- Inventory items were not displayed;
- If you save the game while installing an object, the object would be dropped on the ground when loading the save;
- Was possible to unplug a cable by clicking on the connector.
Updated:
- Improvement in the save system to avoid corruption of save files with many objects;
- The port activity led will only be green and flashing after the cable is fully connected.
Changed files in this update