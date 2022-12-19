- multiplayer: fixed a bug with opfire that prompts multiple shots from high-MF cost actions such as dismounting.
- multiplayer: possible fix for battle generator games sometimes erroneously loading a premade scenario.
- Spitting in the Wind: fixed multiplayer to get through the setup properly.
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 19 December 2022
19 Dec 22 Early Access Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
