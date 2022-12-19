 Skip to content

List: Game of Candles update for 19 December 2022

1.0 Update! 12/19/22

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build 1.0

Build 1.0

New

  • Player can now see outside, and down the road
  • New warning system for the things coming to the window
  • New cinematics that happen throughout the nights
  • Full lighting overhaul for massive FPS improvement and better gameplay

Updated

  • A GTX 1060 is now the games minimum GPU requirement falling from an RTX 2070
  • Reworked Dream/tutorial for new mechanics
  • Smoothed out difficulty ramp throughout the nights
  • Player can now adjust brightness level from settings menu
  • and much more

Fixed

  • Fixed many audio bugs in menu and gameplay
  • Fixed Collision issues with players head going through ceiling
  • Fixed night loading issues on some hardware
  • Fixed candle light turning black on some older graphics cards
  • Fixed materials going to grayscale on some older graphics cards
  • Fixed physics jittering bugs for lower end systems
  • and many many more bugs patched.

