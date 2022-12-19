1.0 Update! 12/19/22

An update for List: Game of Candles is now available:
Build 1.0
New
- Player can now see outside, and down the road
- New warning system for the things coming to the window
- New cinematics that happen throughout the nights
- Full lighting overhaul for massive FPS improvement and better gameplay
Updated
- A GTX 1060 is now the games minimum GPU requirement falling from an RTX 2070
- Reworked Dream/tutorial for new mechanics
- Smoothed out difficulty ramp throughout the nights
- Player can now adjust brightness level from settings menu
- and much more
Fixed
- Fixed many audio bugs in menu and gameplay
- Fixed Collision issues with players head going through ceiling
- Fixed night loading issues on some hardware
- Fixed candle light turning black on some older graphics cards
- Fixed materials going to grayscale on some older graphics cards
- Fixed physics jittering bugs for lower end systems
- and many many more bugs patched.
Changed files in this update