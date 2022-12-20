 Skip to content

Space Slurpies update for 20 December 2022

Lefties & Map 1 Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bug where left handed users could get locked out of the menu (sorry!).
Also fixed bug where stars for Map 1 did not show.
Let us know of any other bugs on our Discord!

