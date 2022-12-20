Fixed bug where left handed users could get locked out of the menu (sorry!).
Also fixed bug where stars for Map 1 did not show.
Let us know of any other bugs on our Discord!
Space Slurpies update for 20 December 2022
Lefties & Map 1 Hotfix
Fixed bug where left handed users could get locked out of the menu (sorry!).
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update