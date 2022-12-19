 Skip to content

Stream Racer update for 19 December 2022

2.0.2, Bug fixes and quality of life improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 10179676

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2.0.2 released, containing the following bug fixes and improvements:

  • Fixed an issue where you couldn't place start block in Track Builder.
  • Fixed menu question marks
  • Fixed various warnings
  • Added Track Builder billboards
  • Added a Track Builder loading screen
  • Fixed a camera movement stutter
  • Fixed a bug where Tractor Golden Stripe skin didn't load well
  • Fixed a bug where track sides didn't look correctly
  • Allowed for zooming out further in Track Builder
  • Fixed a bug where vehicles respawned while mid air
  • Fixed a bug where vehicles respawned while on ramps
  • Fixed a bug where certain mountains had no collision
  • Added new Steam achievement (publishin a custom track)
  • Added more precise rotation steps to objects (hold [ctrl] for even more precise steps)
  • Added tutorial on app: https://app.streamracer.com/track-builder-help

Changed files in this update

Stream Racer Content Depot 1333411
