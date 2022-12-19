 Skip to content

Amneron's Legacy update for 19 December 2022

V1.8 Performance Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10179635

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Exotic specializations: Assassins, Samurai, Ninja, Skald, and Dancer
Red Blades guild item, weapon, and armor crafting
More crafting materials available in Part 1 (enemy drops and chests)
5 New Mini Dungeons
Some balancing changes
New Auto Save on slot 20

