New Exotic specializations: Assassins, Samurai, Ninja, Skald, and Dancer
Red Blades guild item, weapon, and armor crafting
More crafting materials available in Part 1 (enemy drops and chests)
5 New Mini Dungeons
Some balancing changes
New Auto Save on slot 20
Amneron's Legacy update for 19 December 2022
V1.8 Performance Update
New Exotic specializations: Assassins, Samurai, Ninja, Skald, and Dancer
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update