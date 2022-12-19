 Skip to content

GAL Ramírez's LION update for 19 December 2022

First Key Fixes

Placeholder Swimming Not Triggering Fixed.
Physics Key ball now destroyed upon touching lava.
Crash occurring on the Great Tower.
New Updates or Fixes Coming During the Week

