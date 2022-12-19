- Changed Operation: X-Ray gamemode name to "Campaign"
- The M60D (helicopter door gun) is no longer storable in your inventory
- Fixed some plathfinding issues on Ruins
- Fixed stone material issue
- Fixed billboard issue with water impact effect
- Fixed issue where controllers wouldn't be detected on Firebase Range and Ruins
- Removed extra grenades on Ruins
PunjiVR update for 19 December 2022
Update 11 - Patch 2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
