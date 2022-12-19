 Skip to content

PunjiVR update for 19 December 2022

Update 11 - Patch 2

Build 10179057

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed Operation: X-Ray gamemode name to "Campaign"
  • The M60D (helicopter door gun) is no longer storable in your inventory
  • Fixed some plathfinding issues on Ruins
  • Fixed stone material issue
  • Fixed billboard issue with water impact effect
  • Fixed issue where controllers wouldn't be detected on Firebase Range and Ruins
  • Removed extra grenades on Ruins

