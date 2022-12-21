 Skip to content

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection update for 21 December 2022

TMNT Collection First Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10178977 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection brings new game enhancements and an adjustable online multiplayer experience. Future patches will add online play to more iconic TMNT titles.

