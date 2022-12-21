Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection brings new game enhancements and an adjustable online multiplayer experience. Future patches will add online play to more iconic TMNT titles.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection update for 21 December 2022
TMNT Collection First Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update