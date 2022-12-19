- Fixed a bug when the player is a ghost, could open panels from buttons.
- Fixed a bug after killing a boss, joined players couldn't see the exit portal.
- Fixed a bug when joined players craft a building, only the host would receive experience.
- Fixed a bug when leaving the world in a dungeon after saving the game, ores would respawn.
- Fixed a bug when destroying a pillar with a wall torch on, the torch would float.
- Fixed a bug when players with different resolution monitors puts a marker on the map, the markers would appear somewhere else.
- Sound effects for a particular boss fight improved.
- Fatigue debuffs will now disappear when released as a ghost.
Lodventure update for 19 December 2022
Hotfixes&Changes v0.1.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
