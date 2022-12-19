 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lodventure update for 19 December 2022

Hotfixes&Changes v0.1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10178919 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug when the player is a ghost, could open panels from buttons.
  • Fixed a bug after killing a boss, joined players couldn't see the exit portal.
  • Fixed a bug when joined players craft a building, only the host would receive experience.
  • Fixed a bug when leaving the world in a dungeon after saving the game, ores would respawn.
  • Fixed a bug when destroying a pillar with a wall torch on, the torch would float.
  • Fixed a bug when players with different resolution monitors puts a marker on the map, the markers would appear somewhere else.
  • Sound effects for a particular boss fight improved.
  • Fatigue debuffs will now disappear when released as a ghost.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1818231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link