Aces Under the Moonlight update for 19 December 2022

Update 07 QuickFix 01

19 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Main Menu

  • Version Indicator(bottom right) set to ver. 7.1.0

Mode Select menu

  • Added Controller Select
  • Added Loading Screen Art

Ingame

  • The 'Reset Ball' button works again
  • A bug that caused the ball to fail to reset has been fixed
  • Controller assignments will automatically reset to default when you start the game and if you return to the Main Menu
  • FPS display now shows 'Current FPS/FPS target'
  • Canceling during your hitstun (only if you hit the ball) will cause the ball to stop in place
  • The duration of hitstop when hitting the ball has been increased slightly
  • Various new text and vfx have been added
  • One point goals now remove only one combo count, as opposed to resetting the counter to zero

Get Good

  • A bug that caused the training machine to glitch the UI during scoring has been fixed

CrossCourt

  • (Controller)Fixed a bug that made Cass unable to turn around when tapping left/right on the right stick

