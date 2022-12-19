Update 07 QuickFix 01

Main Menu
- Version Indicator(bottom right) set to ver. 7.1.0
Mode Select menu
- Added Controller Select
- Added Loading Screen Art
Ingame
- The 'Reset Ball' button works again
- A bug that caused the ball to fail to reset has been fixed
- Controller assignments will automatically reset to default when you start the game and if you return to the Main Menu
- FPS display now shows 'Current FPS/FPS target'
- Canceling during your hitstun (only if you hit the ball) will cause the ball to stop in place
- The duration of hitstop when hitting the ball has been increased slightly
- Various new text and vfx have been added
- One point goals now remove only one combo count, as opposed to resetting the counter to zero
Get Good
- A bug that caused the training machine to glitch the UI during scoring has been fixed
CrossCourt
- (Controller)Fixed a bug that made Cass unable to turn around when tapping left/right on the right stick
