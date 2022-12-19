 Skip to content

Dwarven Realms update for 19 December 2022

Hotfix mid season 0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10178631 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixing bugs with

  • VR Launching
  • Wrong respawn of collectables
  • The gems at the end of raptures were imbalanced and will not scale up in amount any more
  • bug with strength gems not working
  • bug with stamina gems giving chain lightning

