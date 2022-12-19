- Highlighting a Talent Node category won't reset when clicking a Node.
- Improved Offline Pet Capture Chance slightly.
- Offline Pet Capture Chance weren't working properly since 27-2.
Farmer Against Potatoes Idle update for 19 December 2022
Update V0.27-3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
