Version 1.0.0.266
- Improvements
- soundtracks for each era
- improved trees(impostors)
- generated LODs for all objects(better performance)
- Bug fixes
- fixed the wrong icon for jet planes in the facility vehicle list
- fixed ff blocked when starting a new game from a save with pending on-demand contracts
- fixed lane leakage when agent changing strategy
- fixed a crash when unloading passengers
- fixed a crash on loading when an agent doesn't have a trip
- fixed supply vehicles ts related issues
- fixed a crash associated with the tutorial
- fixed a crash related to roads removal
- fixed a bug related to luggages(better performance)
Changed files in this update