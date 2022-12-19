 Skip to content

Sky Haven update for 19 December 2022

Version 1.0.0.266

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Improvements
  • soundtracks for each era
  • improved trees(impostors)
  • generated LODs for all objects(better performance)
  • Bug fixes
  • fixed the wrong icon for jet planes in the facility vehicle list
  • fixed ff blocked when starting a new game from a save with pending on-demand contracts
  • fixed lane leakage when agent changing strategy
  • fixed a crash when unloading passengers
  • fixed a crash on loading when an agent doesn't have a trip
  • fixed supply vehicles ts related issues
  • fixed a crash associated with the tutorial
  • fixed a crash related to roads removal
  • fixed a bug related to luggages(better performance)

