Patch 0.9.9d now live!

Hello! Another pre-release update is now live. This will probably be the last one if nothing else breaks down.
Changelog:
- Reworked weapon management. Now you can manually assign a weapon to any survivor. They will use it until they run out of ammo. If there is no ammo available, the survivor will return the weapon to storage and switch to melee combat.
- Added notifications for major events (death, building destruction, infected attacks)
- Previously explored parts of the map are now saving and loading correctly.
- Fixed the "0 rifle production" bug. That was a fun one - you could order the production of a rifle, but none would be produced.
- Fixed several production UI problems related to data updates and availability. The overall experience should be much better now.
- Decorations now display the required resources.
- Made various UI tweaks for a better experience and clearer information.
- Fixed Russian localization. Some English texts were also revised.
Changed files in this update