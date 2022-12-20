Dual Universe - Release 1.2.1

Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.2.1.

Changes are below:

Bug Fixes

Wrecks will no longer continue to be advertised once a player renames them or enters ‘build mode’ on the wreck.

[Challenges] Air Delivery Challenge and Space Delivery Challenge: Fixed case where objectives would not complete after transferring items through a linked container from a long distance.

Fixed missing environment assets.

Fixed the size of active weapon details in Gunner Seat.

Fixed the cropped female avatar on the Novean Overview.

Fixed "view market page" not working in market container.

Fixed a bug preventing players to change primary container if the current one is deleted.

Fixed a bug where constructs would not register as idle properly and escape the Aphelia inactive asset requisition timer.

[Blueprint deployment] Fixed a rare issue where blueprints would be deployed very very far from the correct position.

Known Issues

[Lua] The industry getInfo function field, schematicsRemaining, does not return a value until you request an acquisition from the schematic bank.

[Gunnery Tutorial] With the new tactical map, there are some inconsistencies in the Gunnery Tutorial. The tutorial still works, but the steps that describe the periscope (now replaced by the tactical map) are out of date.

We are aware of an issue that occasionally results in a desynchronization causing ships to appear in places they are not supposed to be in, or suddenly disappear from their current location. Causing players to sometimes have their ship appear to have moved away from them. Additional tooling to investigate the issue has been added in order to assist us in identifying the issue. In the event that it should occur to you, please submit a support ticket with the exact time and date of the event, including the name and owner of the construct and a client log file of the session where the incident occurred.

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.

Thank you very much for your support!