Wobbledogs Winter Update v1.04.00

Happy holidays, everyone! I come bearing dogs.
New features:
- When placing objects, you can now rotate them in increments of 45 degrees. I hope this opens up way more pen customization opportunities for everyone!
Game Adjustments:
- While flying, dogs will sometimes more around horizontally as well. They aren't smart about it (this isn't something they can reliably use in place of walking to get around), but they'll move around more now. Make sure they don't get themselves into trouble (impossible)!
New Content:
-
New suite of seasonal objects! There are a few little gameplay flourishes with these, so have fun!
- 2 new carpets and one new wallpaper.
- 3 new foods.
- 3 new flora.
- 6 new decorations.
- A new type of den that can only be constructed out of snow!
-
During the month of December, the game will now increase the drop rate of winter themed capsule decorations.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed display issue where if a dog had only boosted flora of a specific type in its gut, the flora view would still list the unboosted version as well.
- Fixed an issue where placeable object footprint offsets would be incorrect after planting something in placement mode.
- When you have more than 20 dogs out at one time (via cheats), their guts now generate correctly.
- Fixed two camera bugs that resulted in being able to view a dog den interior with the normal skybox background, and viewing the pen with the black interior background.
I hope you enjoy! Have a great rest of the year!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1424330/wobbledogs
