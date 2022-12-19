- fixed turn start sound playing for everyone
- fixed room setting inputs still showing entered negative values if the value was rejected
- fixed actions left counter not showing when enemy ship selected
- fixed Crooked Hollow ability not working
- reduced Precious cost to 12
- increased zoom distance
- fullscreen option now switches to borderless windowed when off
- island count can now be set in room settings
- islands can now be selected to view treasure or crew ashore
Pirates - Digital Strategy Game update for 19 December 2022
Patch 0.17
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update