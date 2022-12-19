 Skip to content

Pirates - Digital Strategy Game update for 19 December 2022

Patch 0.17

Build 10178122

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed turn start sound playing for everyone
  • fixed room setting inputs still showing entered negative values if the value was rejected
  • fixed actions left counter not showing when enemy ship selected
  • fixed Crooked Hollow ability not working
  • reduced Precious cost to 12
  • increased zoom distance
  • fullscreen option now switches to borderless windowed when off
  • island count can now be set in room settings
  • islands can now be selected to view treasure or crew ashore

