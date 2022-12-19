Multiplayer
- Fixed issue causing desync and other errors after completing a mission and starting a new game
- Fixed client routine crash when sequenced event is restarted
Map Editor
- Fixed: static object selection box moved on origin shifts
AH-94
- Fixed: gun wouldn't work properly when copilot leaves while in control of weapons
VTOL VR update for 19 December 2022
Patch v1.5.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
