VTOL VR update for 19 December 2022

Patch v1.5.2

19 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community 
Multiplayer  
- Fixed issue causing desync and other errors after completing a mission and starting a new game  
- Fixed client routine crash when sequenced event is restarted  
Map Editor    
- Fixed: static object selection box moved on origin shifts  
AH-94  
- Fixed: gun wouldn't work properly when copilot leaves while in control of weapons

