- Now 10 units are obtained with the production of Fruit Liqueur.
- We have fixed a bug that prevented sprouts planted by the player from growing.
- We have fixed a bug that generated snow above the tilled ground.
- We have repositioned a collider with which the player could get stuck.
- We have fixed a graphical bug in the Giant Lollipop.
- We have fixed a bug that caused the gifts not to appear under the Christmas tree after completing the quest.
- We have updated the translations.
Travellers Rest update for 19 December 2022
Patch v0.5.4.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
