 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Travellers Rest update for 19 December 2022

Patch v0.5.4.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10178062 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Now 10 units are obtained with the production of Fruit Liqueur.
  • We have fixed a bug that prevented sprouts planted by the player from growing.
  • We have fixed a bug that generated snow above the tilled ground.
  • We have repositioned a collider with which the player could get stuck.
  • We have fixed a graphical bug in the Giant Lollipop.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused the gifts not to appear under the Christmas tree after completing the quest.
  • We have updated the translations.

Changed files in this update

Traveller's Rest Content Depot 1139981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link