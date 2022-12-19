Update 0.25.0 - Resume Play from Reviews & New Music

New Features
-
Resuming Play from Reviews and SGFs
-
Players can now start a match against the AI from any point while reviewing a match by clicking the "Resume Play" button.
-
This applies to reviewing normal matches and legendary records in the campaign mode, reviewing saved quick play matches, reviewing online matches, reviewing imported SGFs, and reviewing matches that you've subscribed to in Steam Workshop.
-
Campaign Integration
- In the campaign, resuming from review will start a match against the same AI opponent and will use the time controls which are specified in the campaign settings.
- Since the result of the resumed match does not affect the ownership of the region where the match took place, campaign abilities are able to be used without consuming resources.
- When the player completes a match that was resumed from a review, the player will earn empire resources, and if the result was a win, the player will also raise the fortification level of their regions of the map. The amount of resources and fortification levels are determined in part by how many moves were played after resuming (+), whether campaign abilities were used (-), and whether the match was resumed from an existing move (+) or a move that was added during review (-).
- Resumed records are displayed as subrecords of the original match within the Battle History panel of the map, and can be accessed by first clicking the original match. Matches that contain subrecords have a small mark in the bottom right corner.
- Similar to normal matches, resumed matches are also saved automatically as matches in progress which can be later finished if the player navigates away, such as returning to the map, main menu, or exiting the game.
- Automated reviews are also run on resumed matches, however the review will only evaluate the new moves that took place after resumption.
-
Matches resumed from review in non-campaign modes such as saved matches or online matches will prompt the user to select which AI they would like to play against and select other settings such as komi and time control.
-
In addition to starting from a point in the existing match, players can add their own moves and branches during review and choose to start the match from a different branch.
-
-
Music Improvements
- New themes have been added which are played in the campaign mode upon match completion based on whether the match was won or lost. There are three possible upbeat themes when the match is won, and three possible somber themes when the match is lost.
- A new theme has been added to the Go board scene.
- A new theme has been added to the campaign map scene.
- New theme names have been added to the credits list which can be found in the extras menu.
- Improvements have been made to how the different themes are selected and ordered when played. Previously, the list of possible songs would be randomly ordered each time a new scene in the game is loaded, which meant it was possible for a theme to be played more than once before other themes were played when revisiting a scene. In this version, the themes are tracked as they are played, so each possible theme will be played once before restarting the whole list of themes.
-
The campaign has a new setting labeled "Disable Difficulty Adjustment" which will keep the difficulty the same instead of adjusting it after the player wins a match (increase difficulty) or reviews a match (optionally decrease difficulty).
Updates
- The scoring summary displayed at the end of online matches will now only display relevant data depending on the ruleset that is being played. For instance, under Chinese rules, white is given a point per handicap stone, but under Japanese rules, this is not the case. The row for handicap points would be displayed for Chinese rules and not Japanese rules in this case.
- The difficulty level range of fortification puzzles has been reduced for campaigns played against the Casual AI opponent.
- The Export Match button at the top right of the Go board scene has been enabled while reviewing matches that have been reviewed by the AI.
- When clicking the "Return to Region" button after a match or after reviewing a match, it will automatically select the match record or legendary record that was last being viewed.
- Legendary records will now be displayed for a particular region of the campaign map if the player has conquered that region at any point during the campaign, instead of only being displayed if the player has won the latest match.
- The main menu button layout is now more dynamic to better handle other aspect ratios.
- Added some common 16:9 resolutions to the graphics settings that were not previously loaded as an option for ultrawide resolutions.
- If a screen resolution that has been manually set within the MachineSettings file is not within the default screen resolutions supported in the game, the new screen resolution will now also appear in the Graphics Settings screen resolution list.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue for online matches where komi wasn't being displayed in the scoring summary if the komi value was negative.
- Fixed an issue for online handicap matches under some rulesets where the score estimate displayed during the stone removal phase may not have been the same as the score displayed after the stone removal phase.
- Fixed an issue for online matches, where if the player was in an online match and loaded a different match directly from the Go scene, under some circumstances they would be disconnected from notifications.
- Fixed an issue with the score and win rate graphs for reviewed quick play matches where the color would still be displayed as the color of the human player, even if the review was run from the perspective of the AI player.
- Fixed the aspect ratio of the board in all scenes so that it does not extend past the screen height for ultrawide monitors.
- Fixed an issue with campaign settings, where if the user was using the default "Campaign" text for the campaign name, and the user switched languages and returned to the campaign settings menu, the name was not updated to the preferred language.
- Fixed an issue during the exit of the game which was also closing all instances of KataGo or GnuGo whether they were related to The Conquest of Go or not.
Changed files in this update