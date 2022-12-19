Update 0.25.0 - Resume Play from Reviews & New Music

Resuming Play from Reviews and SGFs

Players can now start a match against the AI from any point while reviewing a match by clicking the "Resume Play" button.

This applies to reviewing normal matches and legendary records in the campaign mode, reviewing saved quick play matches, reviewing online matches, reviewing imported SGFs, and reviewing matches that you've subscribed to in Steam Workshop.

Campaign Integration In the campaign, resuming from review will start a match against the same AI opponent and will use the time controls which are specified in the campaign settings.

Since the result of the resumed match does not affect the ownership of the region where the match took place, campaign abilities are able to be used without consuming resources.

When the player completes a match that was resumed from a review, the player will earn empire resources, and if the result was a win, the player will also raise the fortification level of their regions of the map. The amount of resources and fortification levels are determined in part by how many moves were played after resuming (+), whether campaign abilities were used (-), and whether the match was resumed from an existing move (+) or a move that was added during review (-).

Resumed records are displayed as subrecords of the original match within the Battle History panel of the map, and can be accessed by first clicking the original match. Matches that contain subrecords have a small mark in the bottom right corner.

Similar to normal matches, resumed matches are also saved automatically as matches in progress which can be later finished if the player navigates away, such as returning to the map, main menu, or exiting the game.

Automated reviews are also run on resumed matches, however the review will only evaluate the new moves that took place after resumption.

Matches resumed from review in non-campaign modes such as saved matches or online matches will prompt the user to select which AI they would like to play against and select other settings such as komi and time control.