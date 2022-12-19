- Fixed bug where left or right grab was displayed twice
- Fixed spamming tricks issue which was letting you get very high combos
- You can now slam from a manual or nosemanual when you lean to much into the wrong direction
- Added slam damage to every difficulty besides easy (let me know how you feel about it)
- Increased grind and manual balance difficulty
- Added final score to win screen
- You no longer can pause during the card selection to prevent soft lock
- changed the numbers on the cards. "0/3" instead of "1/3" etc.
- Boss now has dedicated spawn positions
- Removed recognition of spins for now since it didn't work correctly
- Lowered health of the rocket launcher spider enemies
Motordoom Playtest update for 19 December 2022
Motördoom Alpha Demo Patch 03
Patchnotes via Steam Community
