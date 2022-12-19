 Skip to content

Motordoom Playtest update for 19 December 2022

Motördoom Alpha Demo Patch 03

  • Fixed bug where left or right grab was displayed twice
  • Fixed spamming tricks issue which was letting you get very high combos
  • You can now slam from a manual or nosemanual when you lean to much into the wrong direction
  • Added slam damage to every difficulty besides easy (let me know how you feel about it)
  • Increased grind and manual balance difficulty
  • Added final score to win screen
  • You no longer can pause during the card selection to prevent soft lock
  • changed the numbers on the cards. "0/3" instead of "1/3" etc.
  • Boss now has dedicated spawn positions
  • Removed recognition of spins for now since it didn't work correctly
  • Lowered health of the rocket launcher spider enemies

