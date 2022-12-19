 Skip to content

Troll Patrol update for 19 December 2022

Release 1.40

Share · View all patches · Build 10178042 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • If an event card leaves the game in a situation where no match is possible the tiles will be renewed as usual now.
  • Updated the translation files.
  • Improved the support for the Steam Deck.

