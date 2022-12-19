- If an event card leaves the game in a situation where no match is possible the tiles will be renewed as usual now.
- Updated the translation files.
- Improved the support for the Steam Deck.
Troll Patrol update for 19 December 2022
Release 1.40
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
"Troll Patrol"-Depot Linux Depot 1331652
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update