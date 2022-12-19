 Skip to content

World of Football Playtest update for 19 December 2022

Patch notes for version 0.4.3.0

Gameplay:

  • Fixed throw-in hijacking bug.
  • Fixed goalkeeper hijacking bug.
  • Added dribble charges and stamina reload on second half.
  • Goalkeeper stamina will be recharged up to the maximum energy on penalties.
  • Added a new reversed option for mouse curve mode. There are now: Disabled, Enabled and Reversed options.
  • Added a configurable curve buttons sensitivity multiplier, from 0.5 to 2.0.

Graphics:

  • Added new Dust and Dust Storm weather options.

UI:

  • Fixed player context ban visibility.

Other:

  • Disabled join button on Upland servers if the player is not connected to Upland.

