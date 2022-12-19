Patch notes for version 0.4.3.0

Gameplay:
- Fixed throw-in hijacking bug.
- Fixed goalkeeper hijacking bug.
- Added dribble charges and stamina reload on second half.
- Goalkeeper stamina will be recharged up to the maximum energy on penalties.
- Added a new reversed option for mouse curve mode. There are now: Disabled, Enabled and Reversed options.
- Added a configurable curve buttons sensitivity multiplier, from 0.5 to 2.0.
Graphics:
- Added new Dust and Dust Storm weather options.
UI:
- Fixed player context ban visibility.
Other:
- Disabled join button on Upland servers if the player is not connected to Upland.
