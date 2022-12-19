Update ver. 13.5

Release notes
New Features:
-
Support for Meta Quest Pro
-
Haptic feedback on controllers when hovering over buttons, sliders and scrollbars (except for Pico and HTC Vive)
- You can disable haptic feedback inside Global Settings under Player and switch Controllers vibration switch to off
-
New virtual environment for Christmas
- It will automatically switch to it if you have default (black) background, otherwise you can find it inside Global Settings under Personalize and select Christmas 2022
Improvements:
-
H265 is now the default codec on PICO devices
-
Build-Your-Own-Journey (BYOJ) now ignores empty jumps
-
Quality and encoding dropdown is now hidden when playing videos that do not support it
-
Virtual environments are no longer affected by software re-center
-
Chroma key/passthrough:
- Color range slider is now less sensitive
- Color box is now visible when dragging sliders
- Improved performance when using color wheel
- Added an icon to thumbnails on hub to easily see which videos have passthrough configured
