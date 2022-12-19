 Skip to content

DeoVR Video Player update for 19 December 2022

Update ver. 13.5

19 December 2022

Update ver. 13.5

Release notes

New Features:

  • Support for Meta Quest Pro

  • Haptic feedback on controllers when hovering over buttons, sliders and scrollbars (except for Pico and HTC Vive)

    • You can disable haptic feedback inside Global Settings under Player and switch Controllers vibration switch to off

  • New virtual environment for Christmas

    • It will automatically switch to it if you have default (black) background, otherwise you can find it inside Global Settings under Personalize and select Christmas 2022
Improvements:

  • H265 is now the default codec on PICO devices

  • Build-Your-Own-Journey (BYOJ) now ignores empty jumps

  • Quality and encoding dropdown is now hidden when playing videos that do not support it

  • Virtual environments are no longer affected by software re-center

  • Chroma key/passthrough:

    • Color range slider is now less sensitive
    • Color box is now visible when dragging sliders
    • Improved performance when using color wheel
    • Added an icon to thumbnails on hub to easily see which videos have passthrough configured

