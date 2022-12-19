Bug Fixing Patch 0.5.02

~ New additions and small changes this patch:
- Added new settings toggle to unlock cursor to allow for virtual keyboard use.
- Optimized Trees LODs and meshes
- Started optimization of town assets
! Bugs and issues resolved in this patch:
- Fixed issue causing lattice farms to not be selectable.
- Fixed issue causing stone and wood piles to sometimes empty and cause game errors.
- Fixed bed sometimes not detecting being enclosed.
- Changed bed enclosed notification to inform about roof requirement.
- Fixed bed respawn not being removed when building becomes npc owned.
- Fixed bug that caused invisible resource nodes and trees.
- Fixed titanium ore nodes on desert islands not respawning.
- Fixed grilled fish being caught in ponds.
- Fixed areas that created falling loops in caves (Thanks Raptor)
- Fixed braziers only healing to 100hp, they now heal up to your max health.
- Fixed watering can particles not showing.
- Fixed lightstone powder stack size being too high and tweaked potion costs.
- Fixed blackjack stealing money if you click on the NPC while having winnings in pot.
- Fixed smelter not fading when you're under it.
Changed files in this update