Len's Island update for 19 December 2022

Bug Fixing Patch 0.5.02

Patchnotes via Steam Community
~ New additions and small changes this patch:
  • Added new settings toggle to unlock cursor to allow for virtual keyboard use.
  • Optimized Trees LODs and meshes
  • Started optimization of town assets
! Bugs and issues resolved in this patch:
  • Fixed issue causing lattice farms to not be selectable.
  • Fixed issue causing stone and wood piles to sometimes empty and cause game errors.
  • Fixed bed sometimes not detecting being enclosed.
  • Changed bed enclosed notification to inform about roof requirement.
  • Fixed bed respawn not being removed when building becomes npc owned.
  • Fixed bug that caused invisible resource nodes and trees.
  • Fixed titanium ore nodes on desert islands not respawning.
  • Fixed grilled fish being caught in ponds.
  • Fixed areas that created falling loops in caves (Thanks Raptor)
  • Fixed braziers only healing to 100hp, they now heal up to your max health.
  • Fixed watering can particles not showing.
  • Fixed lightstone powder stack size being too high and tweaked potion costs.
  • Fixed blackjack stealing money if you click on the NPC while having winnings in pot.
  • Fixed smelter not fading when you're under it.

