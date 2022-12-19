- Sequences and Chats can be skipped with ESC
- Added wood table of perks in inventory
- Added base perks tables in inventory
- Custom Sound on Shamisen Hammer
- Tutorial is now skippable
- Added “Go to Map” link in menu and game over
- Enemy spawn adjustment on 4th level
- Fix: Weapon Update at game start
- Fix: Localization improved
- Fix: Font bugs
- Fix: 5th level boss effects and sounds
- Fix: Lights stability in inventory
- Fix: Strange sounds on sequences end
- Fix: Critical framerate drop
- Fix: 16/10 resolution alignment of UI elements
Seven Spirits Playtest update for 19 December 2022
New Version 0.4 is OUT!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update