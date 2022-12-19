 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Seven Spirits Playtest update for 19 December 2022

New Version 0.4 is OUT!

Share · View all patches · Build 10177849 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Sequences and Chats can be skipped with ESC
  • Added wood table of perks in inventory
  • Added base perks tables in inventory
  • Custom Sound on Shamisen Hammer
  • Tutorial is now skippable
  • Added “Go to Map” link in menu and game over
  • Enemy spawn adjustment on 4th level
  • Fix: Weapon Update at game start
  • Fix: Localization improved
  • Fix: Font bugs
  • Fix: 5th level boss effects and sounds
  • Fix: Lights stability in inventory
  • Fix: Strange sounds on sequences end
  • Fix: Critical framerate drop
  • Fix: 16/10 resolution alignment of UI elements

Changed files in this update

Depot 2001731
  • Loading history…
Depot 2001732
  • Loading history…
Depot 2001733
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link