Patch 1.213 is live

Next patch update is live. Thanks to Your comments we be able to fix ciritical issues and make changes that improve gameplay.

Patch changelog :

introduced an email progress bar, which informs you how far away you are from a new email task

expansion buttons now show a notification informing you, that content is not yet unlocked, if you haven't progressed far enough into the game

employees now use closest unoccupied appliances

cafe counter prices got changed

removed an unused section from the "My Restaurant" panel

introduced an option to sell items in your fridge

fixed the "x" buttons not working for some windows

fixed the cafe screen not working on smaller resolutions

fixed the cash cans counter, it now displays the proper max amount of cans

fixed text on buttons in management being too large for some languages

updated credits

reduced the frequency of rain

fixed white tint on screenshots

when leaves first appear, player will receive an informational pop-up about them

deployed a change which should fix the issue where employees stop working. it does not work on old saves unfortunately

We also working on new features. More info coming soon.

