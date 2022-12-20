Patch 1.213 is live

Next patch update is live. Thanks to Your comments we be able to fix ciritical issues and make changes that improve gameplay.
Patch changelog :
- introduced an email progress bar, which informs you how far away you are from a new email task
- expansion buttons now show a notification informing you, that content is not yet unlocked, if you haven't progressed far enough into the game
- employees now use closest unoccupied appliances
- cafe counter prices got changed
- removed an unused section from the "My Restaurant" panel
- introduced an option to sell items in your fridge
- fixed the "x" buttons not working for some windows
- fixed the cafe screen not working on smaller resolutions
- fixed the cash cans counter, it now displays the proper max amount of cans
- fixed text on buttons in management being too large for some languages
- updated credits
- reduced the frequency of rain
- fixed white tint on screenshots
- when leaves first appear, player will receive an informational pop-up about them
- deployed a change which should fix the issue where employees stop working. it does not work on old saves unfortunately
We also working on new features. More info coming soon.
