Cafe Owner Simulator update for 20 December 2022

Patch 1.213 is live

Patch 1.213 is live

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Next patch update is live. Thanks to Your comments we be able to fix ciritical issues and make changes that improve gameplay.

Patch changelog :

  • introduced an email progress bar, which informs you how far away you are from a new email task
  • expansion buttons now show a notification informing you, that content is not yet unlocked, if you haven't progressed far enough into the game
  • employees now use closest unoccupied appliances
  • cafe counter prices got changed
  • removed an unused section from the "My Restaurant" panel
  • introduced an option to sell items in your fridge
  • fixed the "x" buttons not working for some windows
  • fixed the cafe screen not working on smaller resolutions
  • fixed the cash cans counter, it now displays the proper max amount of cans
  • fixed text on buttons in management being too large for some languages
  • updated credits
  • reduced the frequency of rain
  • fixed white tint on screenshots
  • when leaves first appear, player will receive an informational pop-up about them
  • deployed a change which should fix the issue where employees stop working. it does not work on old saves unfortunately

We also working on new features. More info coming soon.

