Heist Royale Mode gets more Mojo!

This new update brings more fixes, but above all the changes focus on the multiplayer Heist Royale mode. There are now goals to chase and a dynamic map to help you figure out where everything is. For now, we've removed multiplayer mode on the first three missions so we can really focus on the single player experience on those.

Bigger changes

You can access the competitive multiplayer Heist Royale mode by going to "Multiplayer" and then either joining a lobby if you have a code, or creating your own & then sharing the lobby with friends. Once everyone is connected press "Start game"... you'll all be dropped into a fun heist challenge where your main goal is to steal the, very valuable, golden acorn! A new end-game puzzle also got added to that mission type!

Missions 1-3 focus on single player for now. We will definitely bring back coop mode, but for now we're separating the mission types so it's clear which are multiplayer and which are not!

That's it! Onto the smaller stuff:

Smaller changes and Quality of Life

Here are some of the other changes in the build and bug fixes:

The presence of a guard now no longer triggers item outlines

Team mate is down messages removed from Heist Royale mode

Important in-game events now get announced (like a key door being opened).

Other players can no longer open doors if only you have the key.

The Heist Royale mission now no longer follows on from the three single player missions.

The Mission 3 death screen now working.

Enjoy and please let us know if you spot issues via the Discord! (see store page for the link)