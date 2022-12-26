TRADER LIFE SIMULATOR UPDATE 5.0

UPDATE 5.0 PATCH NOTES
ADDED TO THE GAME
Added 11 new products to Jaber shop:
- CHARCOAL BAG
- BUTTER
- PICKLES
- WHEAT BISCUITS
- CHEDDAR CHEESE
- TOOTH BRUSH
- BATTERIES
- JUICE PACKS
- PIZZA
- SPAGHETTI
- CAT FOOD
Added all of the 11 new products to the delivery warehouse
Added a new travel location to the taxi: New furniture shop
Added New models to the following products:
- AIR FRESHNER
- DETERGENT
- EGG TRAY
- HAIR OIL
REMOVED FROM THE GAME
- The old truck that can be rented daily
- Construction works on main road
- Police station Event
ADJUSTMENTS
- Jaber shop has been adjusted
- Price adjustments to some products at Jaber's shop
BUG FIXES
- FIXED the map UI close button position
- Minor bug fixes
