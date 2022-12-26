 Skip to content

TRADER LIFE SIMULATOR 2 update for 26 December 2022

TRADER LIFE SIMULATOR UPDATE 5.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
UPDATE 5.0 PATCH NOTES

ADDED TO THE GAME

  • Added 11 new products to Jaber shop:

    • CHARCOAL BAG
    • BUTTER
    • PICKLES
    • WHEAT BISCUITS
    • CHEDDAR CHEESE
    • TOOTH BRUSH
    • BATTERIES
    • JUICE PACKS
    • PIZZA
    • SPAGHETTI
    • CAT FOOD

  • Added all of the 11 new products to the delivery warehouse

  • Added a new travel location to the taxi: New furniture shop

  • Added New models to the following products:

    • AIR FRESHNER
    • DETERGENT
    • EGG TRAY
    • HAIR OIL
REMOVED FROM THE GAME
  • The old truck that can be rented daily
  • Construction works on main road
  • Police station Event
ADJUSTMENTS
  • Jaber shop has been adjusted
  • Price adjustments to some products at Jaber's shop
BUG FIXES
  • FIXED the map UI close button position
  • Minor bug fixes
SUGGESTIONS, SUPPORT AND BUG REPORT
  • SUGGESTIONS STEAM DISCUSSION: HERE
  • BUG REPORT STEAM DISCUSSION: HERE
  • SUPPORT STEAM DISCUSSION: HERE

