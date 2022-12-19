Portal Dungeon - Update v0.98861

Bug fixes and changes
- The unlocking condition of Engineer Skin 2 is now judged by the appearance of King Slime,
- The unlocking condition of Warlock Skin 2 will now be based on the highest damage displayed on the settlement page,
- The unlocking method of Zombie Skin 2 and the item [Drums of war] has been changed to be obtained by a single player. (Unlocked players do not need to re-unlock)
- Now the effect of the item [Echoing Hat] also has the ability of skin and mutant skills.
- Fix the problem that zombie skills cannot be activated at the same time.
- Fix the village store, the UI display is abnormal after purchase.
- Fix the abnormal display of Archer Skin 2 on the client side.
- Optimize the operation of Blood Altar.
- Optimized the map of the seventh level.
- Update some descriptions.
Changed files in this update