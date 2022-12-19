 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 19 December 2022

Update, Version 20221219

English
[Character Customization]Added one more playable male character variation.
[Faith]New Faith: Generic Islam
[Faith]New Faith: Generic Atheism
[Faith]New Tenet: Killer Monk
[Enemy]Randomly generated bandits in Egypt may now have Islam, Atheism, or Nihilism faith.
简体中文
【角色自定义】加入了一个新的可用男性角色造型。
【信仰】新信仰：通用伊斯兰教信仰
【信仰】新信仰：通用无神论信仰
【信仰】新信条：杀生成佛
【敌人】埃及随机出现的强盗现在可能拥有伊斯兰教、无神论、或虚无主义信仰。

