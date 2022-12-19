 Skip to content

BrainAccelerator Playtest update for 19 December 2022

0.8.36 has been released

Share · View all patches · Build 10177299

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added features

  • Forest map is added.

Adjustment

  • The attack range of KOAB is now displayed.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the camera would keep zooming when repeatedly cutting in mid-air.

