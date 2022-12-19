Patch for XXXmas Event!

Fixed Scarlett pitstop panties unlock condition

Tested Silvie story bug, couldn't reproduce

Tweaked Events sign size so it doesn't obscure the menu

Fixed star index in xxxmas22 event

Checked spooky22 event star, seems to be correct

Changed Nikki stats to be Tiana's

Fixed hat exception in flambeau's achievement code

Blocked Marble Maid Mansion on NNM

Checked spooky22 event bug

Changed version number

Added patch notes

Made dev build (with halloween22 unlocked for a year more)

Made non steam build

Made steam build

and more importantly, the hotfix update patch notes:

Fixes

Scarlett: The Demon Huntress' pitstop panties no longer require Ava to be unlocked to appear

Prof. Silvie no longer has the Metal Silvie voice clips

The star icon in the XXXmas 2022 event now correctly corresponds with the event

Fixed error when playing a cup as Flambeau without hats

General changes

Tweaked Events' menu sign size so it doesn't cover the menu

Made Nikki YOU skin stats to be the same as Tiana

Made Marble Maid Mansion track not available in No Nut Mode