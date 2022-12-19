 Skip to content

Shady Lewd Kart update for 19 December 2022

Patch for XXXmas Event!

and more importantly, the hotfix update patch notes:
Fixes
Scarlett: The Demon Huntress' pitstop panties no longer require Ava to be unlocked to appear
Prof. Silvie no longer has the Metal Silvie voice clips
The star icon in the XXXmas 2022 event now correctly corresponds with the event
Fixed error when playing a cup as Flambeau without hats
General changes
Tweaked Events' menu sign size so it doesn't cover the menu
Made Nikki YOU skin stats to be the same as Tiana
Made Marble Maid Mansion track not available in No Nut Mode

