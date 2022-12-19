 Skip to content

Causal Nexus update for 19 December 2022

Patch 1.01

Share · View all patches · Build 10177129 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed Linux cloud save.
-Fixed Tutorial challenge text.
-Modified Credit text.

Stay tuned for a post on what's to come in the following weeks!

