Version 1.10.0

--Additions--
- Added full language support for Turkish, Russian and Spanish
- Added a warning popup when placing a building in a location that will activate a Barbarian Hut
--Fixes--
- Fixed an issue that could arise when Guest Accounts on mobile switched worlds rapidly
- Resolved a delay in the registration reward panel not appearing for Guest Accounts that register for a Full Account on mobile
- Fixed an issue that was causing Fort items to be placed off-center during Fort Designing
- Fixed an issue that could cause Fort items to be placed in the top corners of a Fort when Fort Designing
- Activated Barbarian Huts should now always and correctly display smoke emitting from them
- Resolved a number of errors that could cause Battle Reports to not display correctly if the target has an old fort design (Pre-Legate safe zone patch)
Changed files in this update