Romans: Age of Caesar update for 3 January 2023

Version 1.10.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

--Additions--

  • Added full language support for Turkish, Russian and Spanish
  • Added a warning popup when placing a building in a location that will activate a Barbarian Hut

--Fixes--

  • Fixed an issue that could arise when Guest Accounts on mobile switched worlds rapidly
  • Resolved a delay in the registration reward panel not appearing for Guest Accounts that register for a Full Account on mobile
  • Fixed an issue that was causing Fort items to be placed off-center during Fort Designing
  • Fixed an issue that could cause Fort items to be placed in the top corners of a Fort when Fort Designing
  • Activated Barbarian Huts should now always and correctly display smoke emitting from them
  • Resolved a number of errors that could cause Battle Reports to not display correctly if the target has an old fort design (Pre-Legate safe zone patch)

