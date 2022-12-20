 Skip to content

Flashing Lights update for 20 December 2022

Hotfix - Build 191222-1

Build 191222-1 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added compression to large mods and mod packs to prevent crashing and aid loading.

