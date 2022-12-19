Arcane Vale 0.1.1 Additional fixes and improvements

Hello adventurers!
You have been talking and I have been listening! Today's update features fixes to several recently discovered bugs, a few small balance changes, and an improvement on the translations.
• Translations have been reprocessed and improved
• Matti will now attempt to return home after not being chased for a short time
• Increased drop rate of dragonhide scraps by 30%
• Increased base damage of green and black dragons by 40%
• Fixed a rare hard crash when hitting diamonds with some weapons
• Fixed rare crash when cycling through quest text very quickly
• Fixed crash when selecting a response during the 'Settling a Debt' quest
• Fixed teleport loop when using the southern desert mine entrance
• Fixed visual glitch when going into quicksand while mounted
• Fixed visual glitch when taking damage whilst mounted
• Mounted horses will no longer continue to move during some cutscenes
• NPC light sources are now correctly removed upon death
• NPC courses now show the correct blood colour when hit
• Fixed missing quest reward from 'Lost The Sole' desert quest
• Fixed a crash when dragging an equipped item into the inventory on top of a non-equip able item
