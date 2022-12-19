Arcane Vale 0.1.1 Additional fixes and improvements

Hello adventurers!

You have been talking and I have been listening! Today's update features fixes to several recently discovered bugs, a few small balance changes, and an improvement on the translations.

• Translations have been reprocessed and improved

• Matti will now attempt to return home after not being chased for a short time

• Increased drop rate of dragonhide scraps by 30%

• Increased base damage of green and black dragons by 40%

• Fixed a rare hard crash when hitting diamonds with some weapons

• Fixed rare crash when cycling through quest text very quickly

• Fixed crash when selecting a response during the 'Settling a Debt' quest

• Fixed teleport loop when using the southern desert mine entrance

• Fixed visual glitch when going into quicksand while mounted

• Fixed visual glitch when taking damage whilst mounted

• Mounted horses will no longer continue to move during some cutscenes

• NPC light sources are now correctly removed upon death

• NPC courses now show the correct blood colour when hit

• Fixed missing quest reward from 'Lost The Sole' desert quest

• Fixed a crash when dragging an equipped item into the inventory on top of a non-equip able item