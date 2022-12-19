 Skip to content

The Pentest update for 19 December 2022

1.1 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Added a new feature that allows players to choose their level among those already unlocked.
  • Made minor improvements and changes in some rooms.

Known Issues:

  • Some keyboard layouts may not work properly in the game.

