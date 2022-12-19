TRADER LIFE SIMULATOR UPDATE 4.0

NEWS : Optimization Update has been delayed to February 2023
UPDATE 4.0 PATCH NOTES
ADDED
- Added a new option: mouse sensitivity, which can be found in the pause menu
- Added new walls and doors for the player's house
- Added a new building for the new wholesaler: TOY SHOP [ Its still coming soon and will be functioning in the upcoming updates very soon]
- Added a new building for the new seller: DECORATION SHOP [ Its still coming soon and will be functioning in the upcoming updates very soon]
- Added a new shelf at Jaber's shop which will include new products [ Its still coming soon and will be functioning in the upcoming updates very soon]
- Added a stool to the player's shop which can be used to reach higher shelves
ADJUSTMENTS
- Meat shop has been adjusted
- Jaber shop has been adjusted
- Gaming store has been adjusted
BUG FIXES
- FIXED Jaber's shop ceiling collision
- FIXED some products names
- FIXED : A bug causing the player to pay worker salary at the first day of work
- Minor bug fixes
SUGGESTIONS, SUPPORT AND BUG REPORT
Screenshot by Youtuber: epic játékosok
