TRADER LIFE SIMULATOR 2 update for 19 December 2022

TRADER LIFE SIMULATOR UPDATE 4.0

Build 10176666

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEWS : Optimization Update has been delayed to February 2023
Read more about optimization update

UPDATE 4.0 PATCH NOTES

ADDED
  • Added a new option: mouse sensitivity, which can be found in the pause menu
  • Added new walls and doors for the player's house
  • Added a new building for the new wholesaler: TOY SHOP [ Its still coming soon and will be functioning in the upcoming updates very soon]
  • Added a new building for the new seller: DECORATION SHOP [ Its still coming soon and will be functioning in the upcoming updates very soon]
  • Added a new shelf at Jaber's shop which will include new products [ Its still coming soon and will be functioning in the upcoming updates very soon]
  • Added a stool to the player's shop which can be used to reach higher shelves
ADJUSTMENTS
  • Meat shop has been adjusted
  • Jaber shop has been adjusted
  • Gaming store has been adjusted
BUG FIXES
  • FIXED Jaber's shop ceiling collision
  • FIXED some products names
  • FIXED : A bug causing the player to pay worker salary at the first day of work
  • Minor bug fixes
SUGGESTIONS, SUPPORT AND BUG REPORT
  • SUGGESTIONS STEAM DISCUSSION: HERE
  • BUG REPORT STEAM DISCUSSION: HERE
  • SUPPORT STEAM DISCUSSION: HERE

Screenshot by Youtuber: epic játékosok

