World of Haiku update for 19 December 2022

v. 1.2.4

Build 10176657

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

Gameplay

  • [ADD] New Play Mode: Explore. This mode unlocks all missions, dojos, and tools, to access in any order you like.
  • [ADD] Hints! In Beginner and Intermediate difficulties, goal-specific hints are issued after a certain period of time.

Terminal

  • [ADD] Feature-rich tab autocompletion for most of the
    commands, including optional arguments and paths.
  • [UPDATE] Autocomplete is context-aware, including commands, previous arguments, spaces, and closed and unclosed quotes.
  • [FIX] Autocomplete bug where it skipped some files.
  • [FIX] Autocomplete now works correctly when we have two folders with intersecting names, like "folder" and "folderOne".

Haiku Central

  • [UPDATE] In the Integrations page in the Settings app, the CONNECT button is removed; instead the Badgr card automatically shows “CONNECTED” after signing into Haiku Central. It also displays the email we assert badges.

Missions/Dojos

  • [UPDATE] 4A and 5B text.
  • [FIX] Using cat on horseman virus in 6B renders terminal inoperable.
  • [FIX] PSCreds returns gibberish in 8A.
  • [FIX] Nitro not opening if closed after completing a mission.
  • [FIX] iptables were sometimes disabled in Mission 8B.

Misc Changes

  • [UPDATE] Ending cutscene art.
  • [UPDATE] Executing SSH by clicking a device on the grid now adds the command to the terminal history, so the player does not need to click the device again if it fails.
  • [FIX] After terminal blocking apps like zion run, they give the control (focus) back to the user.
  • [FIX] Fixed transparency sorting problems in workstation and server.
  • [FIX] Camera focus/drag now behaves correctly. When tweening towards a device, it locks itself from being dragged.
  • [FIX] Device hover text Y position now uses a percentage of the screen height.

