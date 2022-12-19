Patch Notes
Gameplay
- [ADD] New Play Mode: Explore. This mode unlocks all missions, dojos, and tools, to access in any order you like.
- [ADD] Hints! In Beginner and Intermediate difficulties, goal-specific hints are issued after a certain period of time.
Terminal
- [ADD] Feature-rich tab autocompletion for most of the
commands, including optional arguments and paths.
- [UPDATE] Autocomplete is context-aware, including commands, previous arguments, spaces, and closed and unclosed quotes.
- [FIX] Autocomplete bug where it skipped some files.
- [FIX] Autocomplete now works correctly when we have two folders with intersecting names, like "folder" and "folderOne".
Haiku Central
- [UPDATE] In the Integrations page in the Settings app, the CONNECT button is removed; instead the Badgr card automatically shows “CONNECTED” after signing into Haiku Central. It also displays the email we assert badges.
Missions/Dojos
- [UPDATE] 4A and 5B text.
- [FIX] Using cat on horseman virus in 6B renders terminal inoperable.
- [FIX] PSCreds returns gibberish in 8A.
- [FIX] Nitro not opening if closed after completing a mission.
- [FIX] iptables were sometimes disabled in Mission 8B.
Misc Changes
- [UPDATE] Ending cutscene art.
- [UPDATE] Executing SSH by clicking a device on the grid now adds the command to the terminal history, so the player does not need to click the device again if it fails.
- [FIX] After terminal blocking apps like zion run, they give the control (focus) back to the user.
- [FIX] Fixed transparency sorting problems in workstation and server.
- [FIX] Camera focus/drag now behaves correctly. When tweening towards a device, it locks itself from being dragged.
- [FIX] Device hover text Y position now uses a percentage of the screen height.
Changed files in this update