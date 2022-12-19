• Daily challenge now uses infinite run mode
• Added flag decoration at the finish line
• Fixed usernames disappearing on respawn
• Performance improvements
King Rabbit - Race update for 19 December 2022
1.4.0 Release Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
