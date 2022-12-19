 Skip to content

MineSweeper Tetris update for 19 December 2022

Update 20221219

Build 10176375 · Last edited by Wendy

  1. Added setting menu. Now most of the settings (music, sound effects, drag, magnification, skin) can be set here.
  2. Modify the registry settings. Optimize the key value of the registry, increase the version number and store it in REG_DWORD.
  3. Update screen size adaptation. The current screen size takes the taskbar into account.
  4. Increase the ratio setting. The current magnification can be switched between automatic, maximized and fixed magnification.
  5. Updated the music. Now the background music will be played randomly.

