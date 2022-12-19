- Added setting menu. Now most of the settings (music, sound effects, drag, magnification, skin) can be set here.
- Modify the registry settings. Optimize the key value of the registry, increase the version number and store it in REG_DWORD.
- Update screen size adaptation. The current screen size takes the taskbar into account.
- Increase the ratio setting. The current magnification can be switched between automatic, maximized and fixed magnification.
- Updated the music. Now the background music will be played randomly.
MineSweeper Tetris update for 19 December 2022
Update 20221219
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update