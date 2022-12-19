 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Refund Me If You Can update for 19 December 2022

V7.2 - Christmas Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10176374 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What is added in this patch :

New features :

  • Christmas props were added in the game.

Modifications:

  • Typo fix.
  • The blue pumpkin is not clipping anymore.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2011865
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link