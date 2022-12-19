0.51.024 Update EA fix patch Second bullet
- Fixed the bug that the mantis boss pushes the player out of the door
- Fixed the bug that the Mantis Boss is still judged in case of BREAK when it performs a rotation attack.
- Fixed some bugs of the mission guide
- fixed the bug that the sound effect of the wind bomb attack of the alien eagle burst sound
- fixed the bug that the Spider Queen BOSS jumped to the door
- Fixed the bug that the spider queen is invisible after the moment of jumping BREAK
- Fixed the bug of falling into the void after continuously using the climbing wall jump on the tree trunk on the right side of the base
- Fixed the bug that the props in the treasure chest of spikes may fall onto the spikes and cannot be picked up
- The height judgment of the Wolf King boss has been reduced by 26 cm
- Air ↑ + attack key, you can now play a normal attack, learn the corresponding weapon skills after the operation will become a skill command
- Fixed the bug that "explosive fruit" has a certain probability of not refreshing
- fixed the error of some tips on the big map (need to open a new archive)
- fixed the bug that the inventory of magic weapons in the store becomes 0
- fixed the bug that DLC weapons may not be loaded when reopening the archive
- fixed the bug that the character will enter the ladder of the void
- increased the character length of the monster icon so that the attributes can be displayed completely
- fixed the equipment interface bugs, such as the ring being installed into the defense slot, the weapon slot being installed into the necklace, etc.
- fixed the bug that the equipment of the same name was transformed together when it was transformed
- added a magic core like number to the monster icon, this function is helpful to find.
- Fixed the bug that the fashion model disappeared
- the infirmary to get the clothes of the password directly written in the prompt below
- Fixed the bug that when the mosquito cannon is not closed, the mosquito laser cannon is still not closed when you enter the interface to change the magic guide
- Fixed the bug that the map of the resting place room in the city of relics is yellow
- fixed the mantis BOSS doorway location may be stuck above the problem
- Fixed the bug that the character can still run around when teleporting, which may lead to a jam
We will continue to fix bugs and collect feedback from all over the world, thank you for your support!
TEAM
IceSitruuna
Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)
Changed files in this update