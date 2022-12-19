0.51.024 Update EA fix patch Second bullet

 Skip to content

Frontier Hunter: Erza’s Wheel of Fortune update for 19 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Fixed the bug that the mantis boss pushes the player out of the door
  2. Fixed the bug that the Mantis Boss is still judged in case of BREAK when it performs a rotation attack.
  3. Fixed some bugs of the mission guide
  4. fixed the bug that the sound effect of the wind bomb attack of the alien eagle burst sound
  5. fixed the bug that the Spider Queen BOSS jumped to the door
  6. Fixed the bug that the spider queen is invisible after the moment of jumping BREAK
  7. Fixed the bug of falling into the void after continuously using the climbing wall jump on the tree trunk on the right side of the base
  8. Fixed the bug that the props in the treasure chest of spikes may fall onto the spikes and cannot be picked up
  9. The height judgment of the Wolf King boss has been reduced by 26 cm
  10. Air ↑ + attack key, you can now play a normal attack, learn the corresponding weapon skills after the operation will become a skill command
  11. Fixed the bug that "explosive fruit" has a certain probability of not refreshing
  12. fixed the error of some tips on the big map (need to open a new archive)
  13. fixed the bug that the inventory of magic weapons in the store becomes 0
  14. fixed the bug that DLC weapons may not be loaded when reopening the archive
  15. fixed the bug that the character will enter the ladder of the void
  16. increased the character length of the monster icon so that the attributes can be displayed completely
  17. fixed the equipment interface bugs, such as the ring being installed into the defense slot, the weapon slot being installed into the necklace, etc.
  18. fixed the bug that the equipment of the same name was transformed together when it was transformed
  19. added a magic core like number to the monster icon, this function is helpful to find.
  20. Fixed the bug that the fashion model disappeared
  21. the infirmary to get the clothes of the password directly written in the prompt below
  22. Fixed the bug that when the mosquito cannon is not closed, the mosquito laser cannon is still not closed when you enter the interface to change the magic guide
  23. Fixed the bug that the map of the resting place room in the city of relics is yellow
  24. fixed the mantis BOSS doorway location may be stuck above the problem
  25. Fixed the bug that the character can still run around when teleporting, which may lead to a jam

We will continue to fix bugs and collect feedback from all over the world, thank you for your support!

