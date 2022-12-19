Patch Notes v1.1.9
- Fix: Bloom setting was not being applied on load game
- Fix: Shotgun 'Recoil' and 'Spread' branch labels had become swapped (since the localization patch)
- Fix: Don't render Pup's disk if Pup itself is not being rendered
- Fix: Perf Mon Ego remaining stat: don't count destroyed hosts
- Fix: BadBug names weren't initialising properly (since the last localization patch)
Patch download size: 8 MB
