Ctrl Alt Ego update for 19 December 2022

Patch Notes v1.1.9

19 December 2022

Patch Notes v1.1.9

  • Fix: Bloom setting was not being applied on load game
  • Fix: Shotgun 'Recoil' and 'Spread' branch labels had become swapped (since the localization patch)
  • Fix: Don't render Pup's disk if Pup itself is not being rendered
  • Fix: Perf Mon Ego remaining stat: don't count destroyed hosts
  • Fix: BadBug names weren't initialising properly (since the last localization patch)

Patch download size: 8 MB

